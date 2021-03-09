Massive Recall of Nissan Sentra automobiles over possible faulty brake lights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Nissan is recalling an estimated 807,000 Sentras because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses the brake pedal.

The recall covers certain Sentra models from the 2016 – 2019 model years.Nissan says the brake lights may not come on because of potential silicon contamination from grease used near the brake light switch, which can cause oxidation.

If this happens, the brake lights won’t illuminate and the engine may not start. Drivers may be alerted by a dashboard light.Nissan says they know of no crashes or injuries caused by the issue.

Owners will get a letter in April telling them to schedule a repair appointment if they have an issue with the brake lights. A second letter will be sent in the fall once more repair parts become available to have it corrected in all affected vehicles.