Massive Northwest Ohio Drug Bust may impact Fort Wayne and region

LIMA, Oh. (WOWO): A pair of search warrants executed last week resulted in a massive seizure of illegal drugs, cash and guns and the arrest of a man reported to have been on the run from authorities for several years.

The Lima News reports that Allen County (Ohio) Sheriff Matt Treglia and Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin held a news conference Monday to shed more details on the raids.

A search warrant on Hazel Avenue yielded 11.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder along with a commercial-grade pill press which was being used to form the powder into pills. 3,200 pills were confiscated along with crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms and $128,000 cash.

The second search warrant was executed at a home on Michael Avenue where officers seized more assorted narcotics, multiple firearms as well as two more pill presses and numerous electronic devices.

39 year old Andrew Taylor was arrested on multiple warrants and had reportedly been on the run for several years across the country, using a number of aliases along with altered ID’s, according to U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

Officials noted that the fentanyl seizure really represents lives saved. It only takes about one tenth of a gram of the narcotic to cause death by overdose. 11,500 grams were seized which could have overdosed about 115,000 people.

The seizure was one of the largest in recent history in Northwest Ohio with Law Enforcement saying that it will definitely impact the drug trade regionally, including Fort Wayne, Toledo and even Detroit.