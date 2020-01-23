Massage therapist accused of rape

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO): A massage therapist with a practice in Butler is facing a rape charge.

57-year-old Jim Whitman has been arrested on a felony charge of rape, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, after an Indiana State Police investigation into allegations filed earlier this month.

A woman is accusing Whitman of raping her during a massage at Butler Creative Touch Massage; a second woman came forth during the investigation with a similar allegation.

Whitman, who does not have an Indiana massage therapy license, is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.