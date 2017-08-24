Massachusetts Powerball ticket wins $758.7 million

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO/AP) – A single winning Powerball ticket matched all six numbers last night in Massachusetts.

The $758.7 million jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

The lucky numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

A ticket sold at #HandyVariety in #Watertown, MA is the lone winner of the $758.7 million #Powerball jackpot!!! pic.twitter.com/BvYZ4eauSC — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

In a statement, Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.