Mass vaccination clinic set for McMillen Park this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne park will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.

Appointments are available for the clinic to be held at the McMillen Park Community Center between 9am and 6pm Tuesday through Thursday, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The clinic will be providing the two-shot Moderna version of the vaccine for free and will be scheduling follow-up appointments for those who will be getting their first shots. You can register online at OurShot.IN.Gov or by calling 211.

You must be an Indiana resident and bring a form of identification.