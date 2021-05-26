Masks to become optional at city and county buildings starting June 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mask-wearing will be optional at all City of Fort Wayne and Allen County-owned facilities starting June 1.

This includes Citizens Square, the Rosseau Centre, the Allen County Courthouse, all offices, pavilions, community and youth centers, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. This will be in effect for both visitors and employees.

The city and county cite ongoing vaccinations and the reduction in local COVID-19 cases as contributing factors for the change.