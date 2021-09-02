Mask mandate to begin Tuesday at all City of Fort Wayne buildings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday that masks will be required at all city-owned facilities starting Tuesday in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases locally.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, masks will be required at all city-owned buildings for people regardless of their vaccination status. This includes Citizens Square, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, parks and recreation pavilions, community centers, youth centers, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Mayor Henry also announced a $200 wellness incentive for city employees that are fully vaccinated or who become fully vaccinated. More measures to encourage city employees to get vaccinated could be implemented before a Nov. 1 deadline.

“Getting people vaccinated is our top priority. We have a long road ahead of us, and it doesn’t appear the pandemic will end anytime soon unless we commit ourselves to getting vaccinated, masking up, practicing social distancing, and using good judgment,” said Mayor Henry.