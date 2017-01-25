Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

By Darrin Wright -
"Mary Tyler Moore" by Alan Light, some rights reserved

Comedy legend and actress Mary Tyler Moore, known for roles on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died after a battle with diabetes at the age of 80, according to her publicist.


Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby.

She won seven Emmy awards over the years. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in “Ordinary People.”

