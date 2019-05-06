Martin Luther King III to speak in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The son of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be speaking in Fort Wayne early next month.

Martin Luther King III will speak at the free event “Sharing His Name and Carrying His Flame” at 7pm on June 5th at the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne. The Journal Gazette reports that’s the same night his father spoke in Fort Wayne at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in 1963.

Rev. Bill McGill of the Imani Baptist Temple says the evening will also include gospel artists like Tramaine Hawkins and Yolanda Adams.

Again, the event is free, but tickets are required. They become available at the Embassy box office Wednesday morning. More than two dozen churches will also be receiving free tickets.