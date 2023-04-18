Marlin Stutzman announces campaign for Congress

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – Marlin Stutzman announced Tuesday in Auburn that he will again seek Indiana’s Third Congressional seat.

Stutzman had previously served in the office currently held by Congressman Jim Banks from 2010 to 2017. He chose to run for U.S. Senate in 2016, losing to eventual Senator, Todd Young.

With Banks now running for U.S. Senate in 2024, Stutzman joins a crowded field for the Republican nomination for next year’s May primary.

Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, State Senator And Zay, Mike Felker, and Jon Kenworthy have all announced their campaigns.

In a release, Stutzman said he he is “fed up” and “tired of the federal government’s constant attack on hard working, God-fearing Americans”. He went on to say that he “will be unapologetic and relentless on the critical issues our nation is facing”.