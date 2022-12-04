Marketing, Money and McLaren

This week’s episode: INDYCAR is searching for a new marketing leader after parting ways with VP of Marketing SJ Luedtke, a look at the impact of skyrocketing ticket prices and what it means for fans who are planning to attend the Hy-Vee IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, and McLaren announces that Alex Palou will be their F1 reserve driver for 2023. Plus, Jamie Chadwick is confirmed to Andretti Autosport’s Indy NXT team with DHL sponsorship for 2023.
