Mark Soto sentencing: 3 years home detention, 3 years probation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One of the men involved in the case that cost Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine his career was sentenced Thursday.

Mark Soto was previously convicted of two counts of corrupt business influence and one count of intimidation. He was accused of intimidating a Winona Lake Pastor as part of a scheme that involved Rovenstine and Kevin Bronson.

A judge ordered that Soto serve three years of home detention and three years probation.

The judge noted Soto’s lack of criminal record and previous dedication to helping others during his time as a Grace College professor.

Rovenstine was sentenced to probation and lost his job as Sheriff.

Bronson, who was was used as a state witness during Soto’s trial, was sentenced to seven years in prison as part of a plea deal.