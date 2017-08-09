Mark Soto found guilty on three counts

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Mark Soto was found guilty of two counts of corrupt business influence and one count of intimidation Tuesday night. He was acquitted of three other felony counts.

Soto is a former Grace College professor who was indicted on three counts of corrupt business influence and three counts of intimidation in February of 2016, alongside former Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine.

Kevin Bronson, a former inmate at the Kosciusko County Jail, was also indicted along with Rovenstine and Bronson.

Bronson and Soto were allegedly involved in operating Young Dragon Enterprises, an organization accused of racketeering.

Soto will be sentenced on Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m.