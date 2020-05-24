Mark Miles on the IndyCar Schedule and the Indy 500

This week’s episode: Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles joins to discuss the changes to the IndyCar Schedule, NBC’s plans for the Indy 500 Sunday, improvements to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the search for a third engine manufacturer.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.