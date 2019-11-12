Marion woman accused of throwing knife at officer

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is facing charges for allegedly throwing a knife at a police officer.

Marion Police were called to Upton Court on Sunday at 10:52 p.m. on a report of a possible burglary.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down in the 1600 block of West 12th St. and saw a person hiding behind a bush in front of a home. An officer shined his flashlight on the bush and a woman got up and started walking toward the officer. He ordered the woman to stop, but she kept walking and pulled out a knife with her right hand.

The woman continued, holding the knife above her head while the officer again ordered her the put down the knife. She then threw the knife at the officer, striking him in the chest. The officer, who was not hurt, then shot his taser and arrested the woman, Michelle Jimenez, 32.

After Jimenez was struggling to breathe and was convulsing, she was taken to Marion General Hospital.

Jimenez is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony, and a probation violation. She is held on a $25,000 bond.