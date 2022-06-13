Marion pursuit ends in fatal motorcycle crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana): A Sunday pursuit ended with a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a police car.

At 11:30 p.m., a Marion Police officer attempted to stop a 1976 Kawasaki motorcycle going over the speed limit near the 2000 block of Western Ave.

Jeremy Swygard, 44 of Marion, was driving the Kawasaki and elected not to stop, instead leading police on a three minute high-speed chase. Swygard sped through a stop sign and T-boned an oncoming Grant County police car at the intersection of Miller Ave. and 50th Street.

Swygart was ejected from the Kawasaki and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.