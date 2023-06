MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion Police Department officer has been terminated after concerns about posts to his personal Facebook account.

Chief of Police Angela Haley said that on Tuesday it was brought to her attention that there were possible racist posts from Officer Chaz Foy. After reviewing the posts, she said that they are not in keeping with the department’s standards and that she does not condone that type of behavior and will not tolerate it.

Foy was terminated Wednesday.