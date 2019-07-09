Marion Police investigating after toddler found wandering alone

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): Marion Police are investigating after a toddler was found wandering alone early this morning.

Police found the 2 or 3-year-old boy near 2nd and Delphi Street just after 1. The child was not hurt. Officers then went door to door in the area to find the child’s parents, but no one recognized a picture of the boy.

The child was eventually released to the care of Child Protective Services.

At around 3 a.m., the boy’s mother arrived to pick him up. Police say the boy’s mother told them he was in the care of his step-father at the time he was found wandering.