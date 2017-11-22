Marion man dies in morning crash, three others injured

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man has died after a morning crash in Grant County Wednesday.

Around 8:10 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash on Kem Road near Troy Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was driving a 2004 Cadillac SRX westbound on Kem Rd. near Troy Ave. when he crossed the center line and crashed into a 1998 Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, James Bartrum, 61 of Marion, was transported to a Marion hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, along with his three-year-old son, were flown via a medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. The man received injuries on his lower legs, and the three-year-old suffered a facial fracture.

A 13-year-old boy, another passenger in the Cadillac, was transported to a Marion hospital with a bruised lung and a laceration to his face.

The crash is still under investigation.