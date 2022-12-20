Marion man arrested for child pornography

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police led to the arrest this morning of 38-year-old Austin Brankle from Marion.

The investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Brankle might have multiple nude images of children. During a search of Brankle’s home and forensic examination his telecommunication devices, officers allegedly found numerous images of child pornography.

Brankle was incarcerated in the Grant County Jail to face 10 level five felony charges for possession of child pornography.