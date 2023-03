MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police arrested a Marion man on Thursday for 10 counts of child pornography.

State police began the investigation after a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It led to police serving a search warrant in the 5500 block of East Lakewood Court in Marion.

Michael Drabenstot, 66, was arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail. He faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 Felony.