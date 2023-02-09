Marion man arrested for child pornography

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A criminal investigation resulted in the arrest of a 73-year-old Marion man Thursday morning for child pornography.

The investigation by officers from the Indiana State Police, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, and the Marion Police Department began after numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officers were able to develop probable cause to obtain a search warrant of a home and found images of child pornography.

Officers arrested William Zoeller, who will now face two level five felony charges for possession of child pornography.