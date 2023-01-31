Marion man arrested for attempting to kidnap child in grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Marion man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman said he attempted to grab her 4-year-old child.

Marion police say that on Monday a woman came to the department to file a report. She stated that she was shopping at a local grocery store when a man attempted to grab her child. She said she was able to hold onto the child and scream as the suspect fled from the store.

Police were able to obtain security footage from the store of the suspect and the vehicle used to leave the parking lot. They identified him as Jason Milliner, 37, of Marion.

Police then went to Milliner’s address where he admitted to being at the store that day and police located the same vehicle parked at the residence. He was transported to the Marion Police Department and interviewed by investigators before being arrested and charged with a Level 5 felony for kidnapping. He was then transported to the Grant County Jail.