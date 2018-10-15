Marijuana processing plant discovered in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department discovered a marijuana processing plant in LaGrange County Friday.

Police were called to the 600 block of County Road 550 East in Wolcottville, Indiana to reports of a “cultivated marijuana grow.”

In a joint investigation with the Indiana State Police Marijuana Eradication Team, Wolcottville Police Department and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, police found that a 54-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were in possession of a large quantity of processed marijuana, as well as mature marijuana plants that had not yet been harvested.

A further investigation revealed the location to be an established marijuana processing plant.

The Indiana State Police Marijuana Eradication Team is still processing evidence at this time, and no charges have yet been filed.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.