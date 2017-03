FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The March 4 Trump event, being held around the country, is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2017. The goal of the nationwide effort is to show support for President Donald Trump and his administration.

A local march is scheduled for Fort Wayne from 2-5 p.m., in downtown Fort Wayne at Frieman’s Square on E. Main Street.

A march scheduled from 2-5 p.m., in downtown Indianapolis. It will be held at the State Capitol on W. Washington Street.