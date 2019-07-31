Manufacturing Scorecard gives Indiana high marks

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana continues to be a robust manufacturing state, and it is the only one to lead the nation in terms of employment and the global reach of its goods, according to a new report from Ball State University.

The school’s 2019 Manufacturing Scorecard also found that Indiana is a strong logistics state, thanks to its geographic location and the demand for transportation of goods across state lines.

Indiana maintains an A grade in global reach, exporting a full 10.5% of its Gross Domestic Product to global trading partners, and the state improved slightly in 2019 with worker benefit costs, moving from a B-minus to a B.

Three areas of weakness remain: sector diversification, productivity and innovation, and human capital.

Read the full scorecard here.