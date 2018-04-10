Manufacturing plant to invest $4.5 million in Huntington expansion, now hiring

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A global provider of water, hygiene and energy technologies and services is expanding its Huntington plant in northeast Indiana.

Ecolab, a Minnesota-based company, will invest $4.5 million in new equipment at its 150,000-square-foot facility at 970 E. Tipton Street.

The company plans to upgrade its production machinery, enabling the company to phase in a new production line. Ecolab also plans to optimize water use at the plant by improving its line cleaning process.

Currently, 105 full-time employees work at the Huntington location, and Ecolab plans to add six new job positions during the expansion.

The company is currently hiring for manufacturing and plant logistics positions. Average salaries for new positions are expected to be above the county average wage. Interested applicants can learn more at jobs.ecolab.com.