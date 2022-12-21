Manchester University Begins Search For Next President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Manchester University has launched a nationwide search for its next president. In October, current President Dave McFadden announced his retirement. The 21-person search committee says it anticipates recommending the next president to the board of trustees next spring. According to Inside INdiana Business, McFadden will retire on June 30th, 2023 after nearly 30 years with Manchester including nine as president. Manchester has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, serving 1,300 students from 21 states and four countries. The university is accepting applications until February 1st.