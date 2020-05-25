Manchester College responds to COVID-19 with free tuition

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): Manchester College has announced the “2020 Spartan Response” to the financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Incoming students will receive free tuition for all four years.

“The Spartan 2020 Response is both part of Manchester’s response to the COVID pandemic and another example of Manchester’s continuing efforts to invest in the lives of our students,” said Ryon Kaopuiki vice president for enrollment and marketing.

Although 100 percent of all Manchester undergraduates receive financial assistance, the University is offering free tuition exclusively to incoming first-year students:

From families that make $65,000 a year or less

Who are eligible for a federal Pell Grant

Who completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA, by the Indiana deadline, and are Indiana residents

Students must live in on-campus housing each year, paying fees, room and board, in order to qualify.

“The Manchester community has a long history of investing financially in our students,” said President Dave McFadden. “We would not have the Spartan 2020 Response if it were not for our loyal alumni, generous donors and board of trustees. We have a tradition here of opening doors for each other.”

So far, more than 400 students who have been admitted to MU for fall 2020 would qualify for the program. The University admissions team is in the process of notifying them. Admissions counselors help incoming students identify ways to reduce their costs, such as scholarships.

Manchester in March also made the decision to waive the undergraduate enrollment deposit. (https://www.manchester.edu/about-manchester/news/news-articles/enrollment-deposit-2020)

For information about applying to Manchester, including virtual visits, go to https://www.manchester.edu/admissions/audiences/admissions