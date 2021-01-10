Management Changes Announced by Hoosier Ag Today

Hoosier Ag Today LLC is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Eubank as President. Current President and Founder Gary Truitt will assume the newly created position of Chairman. Eubank will assume management responsibilities for all network day-to-day operations as well as those for Michigan Ag Today. Truitt will reduce his on-air presence and will focus on financial management and on overall company direction and farm show planning.

“Andy has been my business partner for the past 13 years, and my friend for much longer. I cannot think of a better person to take the helm of this organization. His professionalism, dedication, and commitment to agriculture will enable him to steer a course into a future with many uncertainties,” said Truitt.

Eubank joined the organization in late 2007 after a 35-year career in radio. “It has been a pleasure to help Gary grow this company,” Eubank said. “We’ll continue to work hard to serve our states’ farmers while always keeping an eye on new and better ways to reach them. That has always been the way Gary runs a company, and our staff takes that mission to heart.”

Other changes include Eric Pfeiffer being named VP of News and Indiana News Director for Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today. Ashley Davenport will assume the position of Michigan News Director for Michigan Ag Today, while also contributing to Hoosier Ag Today. The J.L. Farmakis organization will continue to represent the organization for national media sales. Kim Stockment will continue to work with Indiana and Michigan advertisers.

Founded in 2006, Hoosier Ag Today is the leading farm radio network in Indiana, with programing on 75 stations that cover all agricultural production areas of Indiana. In addition, HAT produces a daily e-newsletter, multimedia web site, and daily podcast. In 2019, the company purchased a farm radio network in Michigan. It was rebranded as Michigan Ag Today and now has 25 affiliates.

In 2018, HAT acquired the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, an annual farm trade show that attracts thousands of producers from several midwestern states and focuses on the latest developments in agricultural production technology. The 2021 show will be held in Westfield, IN, at the Grand Park facility from December 14 – 16.