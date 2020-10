FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was hurt in an early-morning shooting in Fort Wayne today.

Officers were called just after 1am to a mobile home park on Wells Street to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that he was taken to the hospital and his wound was described as serious but non-life-threatening.

A car parked nearby reportedly had about a dozen bullet holes.

Fort Wayne Police have not yet released any suspect information.