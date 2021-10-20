Man with rifle eludes police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A portion of Taylor Street was shut down yesterday evening while police searched in vain for a man spotted with an “assault-style” rifle.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, witnesses called in about the man at 6:22pm after he fired several shots outside an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Taylor Street, damaging a vehicle but not hurting anyone. He fled into the woods nearby before police arrived.

Traffic on Taylor west of Ardmore Ave. was shut down while police searched the area, both on foot and in the air, but after several hours of searching they found nothing.

If you have any information on what happened, call the FWPD at 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the anonymous “P3 Tips” app.