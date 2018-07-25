Man with Fort Wayne ties pleads guilty to aiding ISIS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A New York man who lived in Fort Wayne for several months has pleaded guilty to trying to aid a terror group.

25-year-old Ali Saleh of Queens admitted Tuesday in federal court to trying to join ISIS, then trying to help others do so.

The Journal Gazette reports that he had lived with two co-workers in Fort Wayne in late 2014 through the summer of 2015, when he was arrested in September of that year for trying to provide material aid to a foreign terrorist organization.

Police say he tried to take at least two flights to Qatar but was denied permission to board. He admitted that he was trying to travel to a militia training camp.