Man with child in car arrested in drug bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday after police saw what they believed was a drug deal, and found a five-year-old asleep in the backseat.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division had been purchasing cocaine from Cameron Malone on several different occasions in controlled narcotics transactions. On Wednesday detectives began following Malone, intending to arrest him for the previous incidents and to serve a search warrant on his residence.

According to police, Malone met with another person in a parking lot and was believed to be dealing drugs. Detectives followed Malone’s vehicle after the deal until they stopped and arrested him on East Dupont Road near Coldwater Road.

When Police approached the vehicle, they saw Malone’s five year old son sleeping in the back seat with no child seat or seatbelt.

The detectives also found a digital scale with cocaine residue on it, as well as residue on the seat of the vehicle. Outside near the passenger side of the vehicle were two plastic baggies containing 5.1 grams of cocaine.

After Malone was taken to the Allen County lockup, detectives searched Malone’s house at 1417 Runnion Street. Inside, the detectives found a total of 76.6 grams of both powder and crack cocaine, 5.4 grams of Marijuana, 0.9 grams Methamphetamines, pipes used for smoking Marijuana, and another digital scale. Detectives also found $4,657 in cash. Most of the cocaine was found in the kitchen with other regular food items in a food container on top of the microwave within easy reach of a child.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was also notified concerning this ongoing case.