AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for robbing an Auburn Walmart.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the man exited the store with more than $200 worth of liquor. While leaving, the security alarm was activated and a Walmart employee asked him to stop.

Instead, he pushed the employee and left in an older black Chevy S-10 pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200.