Man wanted in Lowe’s shooting arrested after chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store earlier this week was arrested after a chase.

Jeremy Johnson was arrested Friday night after a chase on U.S. 27 according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Johnson is facing charges related to a shooting in the parking lot of the Lowe’s at 1929 N. Coliseum Blvd. back on June 3.

Police say Johnson took them on a chase hitting speeds of 90 mph before he crashed his car in front of the Country Court Estates. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two women in the car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are also facing charges.

A full list of charges has not yet been released.