Man wanted in fatal Jay Co. weekend shooting

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Jay County deputies are looking for a man wanted in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 10000 block of W 400 S on a welfare check. Officials say they found Shanna Jones, 47, dead at the scene according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Cory Jones, 43, Jones’ boyfriend, is wanted in the shooting. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Jay County Sheriff’s Department at 260-726-8188.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Jay County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police.