Man wanted in bank robbery arrested; in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery last week in Fort Wayne was arrested in Ohio and is in critical condition.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says Bart Brandon Ely, 49 of Ohio City, Ohio, is currently detained in Ohio as of Thursday.

He is in critical condition in the ICU in an Ohio hospital due to self-inflicted injuries. Police say local charges are pending.

Ely is wanted after police say he passed a note to a teller at the Old National Bank back on 6430 W. Jefferson Blvd. and fled with an unknown amount of money.