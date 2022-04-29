Man Wanted After Search Warrant Leads To Drug Raid In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday morning, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Bluffton Road. During the course of the search warrant detectives located 6.7 grams of fentanyl, 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, 6.4 grams of crack cocaine .3 grams of cocaine, .1 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride and 54.4 grams of marijuana. Also located in the search were a .380 and .40 caliber handguns, $1168 in U.S. currency and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

The suspect involved is Lonnie D. Sewell who is being charged with a Fugitive Warrant count (Level 2 felony) as well as charges of Possession of a Handgun by Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 felony), Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony), and Dealing Cocaine/Narcotics (Level 2 felony).