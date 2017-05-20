Man under arrest didn’t disclosure HIV positive, police warn of virus exposure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department have made an arrest in an ongoing investigation involving Temujin Lapsley, 39, also known as Tim Lapsley. During their investigation, it was discovered that Lapsley had been diagnosed as being HIV positive in 2011 while living in California, but he failed to inform many individuals of his medical condition.

At this time, detectives have identified six victims that Lapsley came into contact with violating his “Duty to Warn” obligation. The signed document required him to inform all individuals that were going to engage in a sex act with him of his HIV status. He also shared hypodermic needles.

Lapsley is known to have traveled to Indianapolis to meet with individuals and engage in sex acts with multiple partners at one time, police say.

Investigators are concerned that Lapsley had sexual contact with both males and females that are unaware of their exposure to the virus. They are asking any person(s) that has had sexual contact or shared a hypodermic with Lapsley without the required health warning, to reach out via the department’s web site FWPD.org or to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).