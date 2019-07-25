Man tries to break up fight in front of home, is assaulted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is recovering after being jumped by two men while trying to break up a fight.

61-year-old Marvin Sprowl tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he was on his motorcycle when he saw two women fighting in front of his house on Maple Grove Avenue Tuesday evening, so he went to break it up. That’s when two men punched and kicked him.

“I lost consciousness when I went down,” Sprowl said. “I was like ‘what’s with all this blood’ and the bike’s on me and that’s when the guy kicked me in the head.”

He woke up in the hospital with wounds to his head, arms, and legs. Police are looking for those responsible.