Man thrown from car dies from injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who was thrown from a moving car during a domestic disturbance last week has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled 37-year-old Jason Tavassol’s death an accident. Police say he got into an argument with a woman on December 12th and, when she tried to leave, he jumped on her car.

She drove anyway, with him hanging on, until he fell off near the intersection of Coldwater Road and Laddie Lane, where he was immediately hit by a passing car.

He cause of death is blunt force trauma, and Tavassol is the 40th fatality on Allen County roads for the year.