Man threatens lives of two Judges and police officer, arrested for three felonies

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Angola man has been arrested after threatening two Judges and a Butler City Police Officer.

An investigation revealed that during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 23, the Auburn Police Department received reports of threatening telephone calls to the homes of DeKalb County Superior Court 1 Judge Kevin P. Wallace and Superior Court 2 Judge Monte L. Brown.

The calls were answered by the Judge’s wives, who were told that their husbands lives may be in danger and “placed in fear of retaliation for a prior lawful act,” according to court documents.

Further investigation revealed that 57-year-old Alan Dale Krontz allegedly made a similar phone call to Officer Jared Stamper of the Butler Police Department on or around August 12 this year.

Krontz was arrested and incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail Tuesday, and faces the following charges: