FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 76-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing child molesting charges.

Oliver Ritchie has been charged with four felony counts of child molesting, according to the Journal Gazette, after Ritchie reportedly told police he molested a 9-year-old girl during the summer of 2014.

The girl and her family had been staying at Ritchie’s home at the time the abuse happened.

He has been released on a $35,000 bond and is expected to be back in court on Friday.