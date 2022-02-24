Man surrenders after standoff in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man surrendered to Fort Wayne Police after a standoff Thursday morning just southwest of downtown.

Police were called to a home on a report of domestic battery to the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue at 7:51 a.m. When officers arrived, they heard screaming coming from the house. Police say they tried to talk with the residents but were unsuccessful. Eventually, a woman left the home. She refused treatment and told officers that a there was a disturbance between her and her boyfriend.

Officials set up a perimeter around the home and tried to speak with the suspect, but were unable to talk with him. Police then deployed a flash bang into the home before eventually calling the emergency service team, crisis response team and air support unit.

Police say the man came out of the home voluntarily without incident shortly after the special operations units arrived at the scene.

No further information on the suspect’s identity or pending charges have been released at this time.