Man suffers road rash over entire body after motorcycle crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A DeKalb County man suffered road rash over his entire body after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called, just before 2:00 p.m., to the crash. Once on the scene they learned, Jonathan Davis, 23, of Butler, lost control of his motorcycle while traveling on County Road 28 in Corunna.

Witnesses reported the man was traveling approximately 70 to 110 mph before losing control of the motorcycle. The bike ramped a hill, went left of center, then off the roadway. Davis was thrown from the bike and slid over 600 feet. The motorcycle slide 100 feet from the point of impact.

Davis was transported by helicopter to an area hospital due to complaints of pain and road rash.

The accident is still under investigation and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.