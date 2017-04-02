Man struck by two vehicles, killed on N. Coliseum Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead after being struck by two vehicles on N. Coliseum Boulevard near Columbia Avenue.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the intersection of N. Coliseum Boulevard near Columbia Avenue. Once on the scene they found a man lying in the northbound lanes of N. Coliseum Boulevard. The man was initially determined to be in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the man was attempting to walk across N. Coliseum Boulevard at Columbia Avenue. While crossing, he was struck by a vehicle. The impact sent the man into the pathway of another vehicle that was also northbound on N. Coliseum Boulevard, causing this second vehicle to also strike the man.

The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle remained to speak with investigators.

Officers are hoping that surveillance captured the incident, including the vehicle that fled. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.