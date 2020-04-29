Man stabbed, shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating an early-morning attack in Roanoke.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home on Calera Passage in the Aurora Coves subdivision a few minutes after 1:30am. There they found a man who said he had been ambushed as he pulled into the subdivision and was both stabbed and shot.

He ended up crashing into a house while trying to get away.

He had one gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; he was able to tell police who did it, and two people were taken into custody. Charges have not yet been announced.