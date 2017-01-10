Man shot after road rage incident in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was shot after a road rage incident on Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a man called police and said he was shot after a road rage incident. Police responded to the intersection of Lima Road and Winnsboro Pass, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound. He told police he was going north on Lima Road near Ludwig Road when he saw a black two-door Cadillac. The victim said the two people inside the car started mocking his car and they started yelling at each other.

The victim said at some point a white female passenger threw a drink at his vehicle. He said he then removed an airsoft gun out of the center console and laid it next to his side.

He told police he never pointed the airsoft gun at anyone, nor did he display it. However, the male driver in the other car had a gun and fired one round.

The bullet passed through the victim’s driver door and stuck the victim’s left leg just below the knee.

He was hospitalized for his injuries. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway.