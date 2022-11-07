Man seriously injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Coldwater, Ohio man was seriously injured in a Mercer County crash Sunday morning.

Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:18 a.m. on a report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road.

A preliminary investigation found that Coldwater man was driving a pickup truck west on SR 219 when he was struck by a car headed north on Burkettsville-St. Henry Road that failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Mercer Health and then airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. The driver and passenger in the car were taken to Mercer Health and were treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.